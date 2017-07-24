Trump chides Republicans for doing 'very little' to protect him

US President Donald Trump accused Republican lawmakers of doing "very little" to protect him, and he once again criticized the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election campaign.



"It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President," Trump tweeted on Sunday.



It is not clear what Trump was referring to, although his message comes a few days after Republican congressional leaders failed on their second attempt to overturn and replace the health care reform ObamaCare, Efe news reported.



Trump blamed Democrats and "some" Republicans in Congress, along with the leaders of the conservative party controlling both houses, of planning once again this week to push a plan to replace ObamaCare, although the contents of that plan have still not been clarified.



After the failure of the Republicans' second attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Trump said that GOP lawmakers should repeal the reform even if they have no alternative plan to replace it, but the White House insisted that Trump preferred to have both things accomplished at the same time.



Trump also could have been referring to the investigations by the FBI and two congressional committees into the links between his campaign team and Russia, because he alluded to that issue in an earlier tweet.



Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner is scheduled to testify behind closed doors on Monday before the Senate Intelligence Committee and on Tuesday he will appear before the analogous House committee to answer lawmakers' questions about his Russian contacts during the election campaign.