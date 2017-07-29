Trump appoints John Kelly as new chief of staff

US President Donald Trump on Friday named General John Kelly, who currently heads the Department of Homeland Security, as his next chief of staff.



The announcement, made over Twitter, effectively removed Reince Priebus from the role, BBC reported.



The former chief of staff had faced pressure since being named as a possible leaker by Trump's newly-appointed director of communication.



Anthony Scaramucci, who was appointed communications director one week ago, had accused Priebus of leaking to the press in a tweet that was quickly deleted.