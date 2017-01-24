Trump administration a 'challenge' for Europe: Hollande

French President Francois Hollande on Friday said the Trump administration is a "challenge" for Europe, which also faces the internal threat of rising extremism and populism. Hollande was speaking at a press conference in Berlin after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"To be honest, there are challenges from the new US administration; challenges regarding rules of commerce, regarding the way we think conflicts across the world should be solved," Hollande was quoted by RT online.

"Of course, we need to speak to Donald Trump, because he was elected by the US (citizens) to be their president, but we should speak to him from the European point of view, promoting our interests and values."

Merkel echoed his concerns, saying that "Europe faces big internal and external challenges which we... can only master by working together."

"We need a clear, common commitment to the European Union, to what we have accomplished, and to the values of our liberal democracies," she added.