Trump, Abe have 'relaxing, productive' golf session in Florida

US President Donald Trump exhibited his golfing skills during a "relaxing and productive" session with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their stay in Palm Beach, Florida, the White House said in a statement.

On the second consecutive weekend he is spending at his Mar-a-Lago Club and private estate in Florida, Trump played host to Abe, where the two played a round of golf on Saturday, the statement said.

It added the US and Japanese leaders held long talks on a wide range of issues during their stay at the Trump National Jupiter Golf Club and Spa, but did not reveal further details, Efe news reported.

While the place remained out of bounds for the media, Trump posted a picture on Twitter, that showed him sharing a high-five with Abe on the course, and commented "Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States!"

Shortly before arriving at the luxury golf course north of Palm Beach, the retinue of the two world leaders was met by a group of demonstrators, shouting anti-Trump slogans and holding up placards with messages such as "Stop Hate", "Resist" and "The Power of the People is Stronger Than the People in Power".

As guests at Mar-a-Lago since Friday, the Japanese premier and his wife Akie Abe, enjoyed dinner at the patio restaurant along with the US first couple the same night.

On Saturday morning, Trump's wife Melania Trump, dressed in white and on her first official outing as the First Lady, took Abe's wife to visit the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

Trump and Melania are expected to host a more formal dinner at Mar-a-Lago for the two delegations.

The visit by Abe, who leads one of the main US ally nations in Asia, is the first by a foreign dignitary to Trump's private resort since the latter assumed presidency on January 20.

Abe was also the first world leader to visit Trump at his New York offices after he was announced winner of the US presidential elections held November 8.

On Sunday, Abe and his wife will fly back to Japan, while Trump and Melania will return to Washington.

A group of protesters, has announced another demonstration in Palm Beach - while the leaders head to the airport - against Trump's orders green-lighting the Dakota Access oil pipeline, which has seen strong opposition from the Standing Rock Sioux indigenous tribe for months.

On January 24, shortly after assuming office, Trump signed two executive orders to relaunch construction of two controversial pipelines - Dakota Access and Keystone XL - which had been rejected by the previous former President Barack Obama administration.