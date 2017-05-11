Tributes pour in as ABC journalist Mark Colvin dies at 65

Tributes poured in from across the world to Mark Colvin, 65, the presenter of Australian ABC Radio’s flagship current affairs show PM, who died at a hospital in Sydney on Thursday.

Colvin had worked for the ABC for more than four decades, including as a reporter, foreign correspondent and as the presenter of current affairs programme PM. He presented the PM for more than 20 years.

One of Australia’s most-respected journalists, Colvin’s feature on the Ethiopian famine was a runner-up for an International Emmy award. The extraordinary story of his kidney transplant was turned into a play and was performed at Sydney’s Belvoir St theatre earlier this year.

Michelle Guthrie, the managing director of the ABC, said: “We will miss him enormously, and extend our thoughts to his family and friends.”

Twitter was flooded with condolences from the media professionals, many of whom described him as the “giant of our profession”.

Noted business adviser Mary-Ellen Field, who donated the kidney to Colvin, tweeted: “Our kidney ‘Chris’ has gone with him so he's not alone. He told me not to cry because he needed me to be strong but I can't stop crying.”

The Australian prime minister and other leaders also condoled his death.