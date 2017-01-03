Toxic gas kills 4 children in Texas

Four children were killed in Texas after someone at their mobile home sprayed water on an applied pesticide, causing a reaction that resulted in toxic gas, the police said.



At least five other people were hospitalised in Monday's incident that took place in Amarillo city, CNN reported.



A senior police official said a family member used water to try to wash off the aluminum phosphide, which had been administered before by someone beneath the residence.



The incident preliminarily has been ruled as an accidental poisoning.



There were 10 people inside the mobile home at the time of the incident, according to the official.



The children ranged in age from 7 to 17, CNN reported.



Aluminum phosphide is listed in the Toxicity Category I by the US Environmental Protection Agency -- the highest and most toxic category.



Specifically, the agency points to the "acute effects via the inhalation route".