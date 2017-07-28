Top US diplomat to travel to India, Pakistan

A top US official will be on a visit to India and Pakistan next week, during which she will meet with government officials and others to discuss US relations with the region, a statement said.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Ambassador Alice Wells will travel to New Delhi and Islamabad on her introductory trip to the region, July 30-August 8, a US State Department media release said.

"She will meet with government officials, thought leaders, and business executives to discuss US relations with the region. She will also meet with Embassy staff to learn more about their efforts to advance US prosperity and security across the region," it said.

Her appointment as acting special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan puts to rest speculation that the Trump administration was abolishing the office established during former President Barack Obama's first term.

The senior diplomat with over 28 years of experience was US Ambassador to Jordan and has also served in Islamabad.