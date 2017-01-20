Together we will make America, world great: Donald Trump

In his maiden speech, new US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to make America great again, and said he would transfer power to the people.

"Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come," Trump said in his first speech after he was sworn as the 45th President of the US.

"We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people."

He also thanked the "magnificent Obamas" -- his predecessor Barack and former First Lady Michelle -- "for their gracious aid" throughout the transition.