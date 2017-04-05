Tibet, China will move beyond mistrust, says Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama on Wednesday said he hoped that relations with China would move beyond mistrust as he reiterated his commitment to resolving the issue of Tibet through dialogue.



"My sincere hope is that the future of Tibet and China will move beyond mistrust to a relationship based on mutual respect, trust and recognition of common interests," the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner said in his address at a public event here.



The function was organised by the Central Tibetan Administration in honour of the bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Party leader in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.



The delegation, also comprising Jim Sensenbrenner, Eliot Engel, Jim McGovern, Betty McCollum, Judy Chu, Joyce Beatty and Pramila Jayapal, was here to meet the spiritual leader, besides top officials of the Tibetan government-in-exile.



"According to my personal experiences the best way to overcome conflicts is to bring about mutual understanding through dialogue and not violence," said the Dalai Lama, adding he believes in the "middle-path" policy that demands "greater autonomy" for the Tibetans.



Urging his followers to overcome conflicts through non-violence, he said: "The Tibetan struggle represents that of truth, justice, non-violence and Tibetan people's determination to preserve this culture has generated intense support for Tibet from people of all corners of the world."



"The challenge before us is to make the new century, a century of non-violence and dialogue," he said, adding: "Even in my own struggle for the rights and greater freedom of the Tibetan people, these values continue to guide my commitment in pursuing a non-violent path."



Describing the US as the global leader for world peace and praising the US leaders for their support, he said Pelosi "has been one of the longest friends and supporter of the Tibetan people, who has stood with us in the most critical of times and situations".



The Dalai Lama is based in this north Indian hill station. He has lived in exile in India since fleeing Tibet after a failed uprising in 1959. The Tibetan government-in-exile is not recognised by any government.