Thailand PM releases self-penned song for Cabinet

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday released his self-penned single, "Bridge", the latest of a series of songs penned by him after he took power in 2014.



The song is to encourage his Cabinet and government workers in the New Year, asking them to work together for a stable, prosperous and sustainable Thailand, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to Thai media Khaosod, the junta leader is famous for being a self-published songsmith.



One of his most recognisable singles is "Returning Happiness to the People," a song released after Prayut took power in a coup in 2014.



He also wrote a song as a New Year present for Thais in December 2015, named "Because You're Thailand", and released "Hope and Faith" last October to cheer Thais up after the death of revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.