Terrorism a challenge that has crossed borders: UN

The United Nations has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together to counter the threats and challenges that terrorists crossing borders pose to the countries' security.



"We have repeatedly tried to get the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan to work together on dealing with the problems that both countries face. This is a challenge that has crossed borders in terms of the presence of different terrorist entities, and we have tried to make sure that the countries can cooperate in their efforts to deal with their mutual threat," UN Secretary General's deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters here on Friday.



He was responding to questions about complaints from Pakistani officials that Afghanistan was not doing enough to prevent militants from taking sanctuary there and launching attacks in Pakistan.



Haq said the UN mission in Afghanistan tries to support the government in its efforts to face threats posed by groups like the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS), which took responsibility for a suicide bombing at a famed Sufi shrine in Sindh province that killed 88 people.



The United Nations has condemned the bombing and called for swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice.