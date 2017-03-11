Tehran blasts Trump for describing Iran as rogue state

Iran on Saturday slammed the US President Trump's description of the country as a rogue state, media reports said.

"Trump ought to seek the reason for subversion and rebellion in his own arbitrary and conflicting policies and actions, as well as those of his arrogant, aggressive and occupying allies in the region," Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi as saying.

Trump said on Thursday that new threats were emerging from "rogue regimes like North Korea, Iran and Syria and the governments that finance and support them".

Senior Iranian officials have blamed US-allied Saudi Arabia, Iran's Sunni Muslim regional rival, for instability and attacks in the Middle East, including last month's assaults that killed 18 people in Tehran.