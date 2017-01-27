  1. Home
  2. World

Talks with Mexico leader would have been 'fruitless': Trump

  • AFP

    AFP | Philadelphia

    January 27, 2017 | 04:32 AM

Donald Trump (PHOTO: Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday  said that talks with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto -- now called off -- would have been "fruitless" if Mexico is unwilling to pay for a wall along the countries' common border.

"The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week," Trump told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Philadelphia.

"Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route. I have no choice." 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as ‘star campaigner’ for UP polls help Congress?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.