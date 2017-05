Taliban militants overran Qala-e-Zal district in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, an official said.

The district in Kunduz province collapsed to the group after two days of heavy clashes between the militants and security forces, Tolo News quoted a provincial official as saying.

However, there were no reports of casualties in the clashes, he said.

Qala-e-Zal Governor Mahbubullah Sayede on Friday said Taliban militants attacked Aqtepa and that heavy clashes were on in the area.