'Taiwan should endorse one-China principle'

Taiwan authorities should accept the 1992 Consensus which embodies the one-China principle, to break the current cross-Strait communication deadlock, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

By refusing to endorse the 1992 Consensus, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has undermined the common political foundation of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, said An Fengshan, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

"The key to ending the deadlock is for Taiwan to return to the common fundamental political basis. There is no other way," An was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

"Different paths mean divergent development prospects. If the Taiwan administration chooses the old road of conflict and confrontation, it will clash with the will of people across the Strait," An added.

Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen has refused to recognise the 1992 Consensus since taking office in May 2016, which has led to the suspension of cross-Strait communication mechanisms, said the report.