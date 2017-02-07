Suicide bomber kills 12 outside Afghan SC

At least 12 people were killed and dozens wounded on Tuesday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the parking lot of the Afghanistan Supreme Court building in central Kabul, officials said.



A security official speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed the casualties to Khaama Press.



It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but a similar incident in the same area last month that killed 22 people was claimed by the Taliban.



The building of the Supreme Court is located on a road leading to the United States embassy and Kabul airport.