Students march in Jakarta against rising living costs

Hundreds of Indonesian students on Thursday marched through the streets of capital Jakarta to protest against the high cost of living.



About 500 people, according to the students, protested in downtown Jakarta against possible government moves to increase electricity prices and cut subsidies for low-income earners, Efe news reported.



Students from several universities in Jakarta joined the "121" rally -- named for the 12th day of January -- and was one of more than a dozen such protests held across the archipelago in cities including Medan, Surabaya and Makassar.



Several students were heard saying that they do not want Indonesians to become poorer and they hope that people's incomes will rise.



Some 2,000 police officers reportedly turned up to provide security at the Jakarta protest, though there were no arrests or disturbances.