SSC results 2017 BD: Bangladesh SSC results 2017 for Class 10 all boards has been declared on the official website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, www.bmeb.gov.bd. Candidates trying to get their SSC results 2017 BD have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and captcha to get the exam results on the screen.

Earlier, it was informed that the Bangladesh SSC results 2017 will be declared by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and educational minister Nurul Islam Nahid on May 4, 2017 at 12:00 PM and it went in the same manner.

Bangladesh SSC and Bangladesh equivalent examination SSC Dakhil Madrasah took place in the month of February and March in 2017. Around 18 lakh candidates entered the examination hall from different boards across the country that includes: Dhaka Education Board (DHA), Barisal Education Board (BAR), Sylhet Education Board (SYL), Comilla Education Board (COM), Chittagong Education Board (CHI), Rajshahi Education Board (RAJ), Jessore Education Board (JES), Dinajpur Board (DIN), Madrasah Education Board (MAD)

www.educationboardresults.gov.bd is the Bangladesh examination results website for different examination take place in the country including SSC/Dakhil/Equivalent, JSC/JDC, SSC/Dakhil, SSC (Vocational), HSC/ALIM, HSC (Vocational), HSC (BM), Diploma in Commerce, Diploma in Business Studies. So the candidates are advised to follow the mentioned instructions to get the SSC BD results 2017.

Bangladesh SSC results for different examination boards that includes: SSC Dhaka Board Results 2017, SSC Rajshahi Board Results 2017, SSC Jessore Board Result 2017, SSC Chittagong Board Results 2017, SSC Comilla Board Results 2017, SSC Barishal Board Results 2017, SSC Sylhet Board Results 2017, SSC Dinajpur Board Results 2017, SSC Dakhil Madrasa Board Results 2017 will be available on the same websites i.e. www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, www.bmeb.gov.bd.

In case of any technical issue or if any candidate faces any issue so he/she is advised not to get panic and follow the given instructions to get the Bangladesh SSC results 2017 board examinations.

Apart from online candidates can also get their SSC results 2017 BD via SMS services and interested candidate have follow the given instruction to get their results.

Bangladesh SSC results 2017 via SMS: Candidates have to write a message from their mobile phone i.e. SSC/DAKHIL first 3 letters of Bangladesh examination board roll number/hall ticket number2017 and send it to 16222.

As the Bangladesh SSC results 2017 website is flooded with visitors so some of the candidates may face technical issues in opening the website so the candidates should stay calm and refresh the result website in a short interval of time.