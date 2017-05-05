Bangladesh SSC results 2017 BD has been declared on the official websites www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

As per the reports, this time SSC results 2017 BD has faced a downfall in passing percentage and about

81 percent candidates successfully passed the examination.

While, SSC results 2017 BD vocational passing percent was 78.69 and that in madrassa results was 76.20 percent.

About 18 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bangladesh SSC 2017 examination this year.

Candidates who had not yet checked the examination results can visit the official website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and enter the required information including roll number , date of birth and other to check the results online.

Students can also check their Bangladesh SSC results 2017 BD via SMS and for this candidates just need to write a message from their mobile phone i.e. SSC/DAKHIL first 3 letters of Bangladesh examination board roll number/hall ticket number2017 and send it to 16222.

