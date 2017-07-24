Sri Lankan President orders tighter security for judges

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena ordered tighter security for all judges following a shooting incident that threatened the life of a high court judge in Jaffna.



On Sunday, Sirisena strongly condemned the shooting incident on Saturday evening which left one police officer dead, reports Xinhua news agency.



An unidentified gunman opened fire on the vehicle of Jaffna High Court Judge M. Illanchelian in Nallur.



The police said Justice Illanchelian was unharmed.



Two suspects have been arrested over the shooting. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.