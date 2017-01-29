Sri Lankan Airlines named 'best in South Asia'

Sri Lankan Airlines, the island country's flag carrier, was named "the Best Airline in South Asia" by China's Top Travel magazine, the airline said on Friday.



Sri Lankan Airlines was recently crowned the World's Leading Airline Operating to the Indian Ocean Region at the prestigious World Travel Awards and Best Full Service Airline in Central and South Asia for the second consecutive year at the Future Travel Experience Asia Awards.



The airline was also last year named the Most Innovative Marketing Airline in China by Life Weekly magazine, Xinhua news agency reported.



Top Travel Chief Editor Wang Jianmei said: "The Award of Best Airline in South Asia that Top Travel bestowed upon Sri Lankan Airlines is well earned."



Sri Lankan Airlines Country Manager in China Ravindran Veeraperumal said: "This is a great acknowledgement and encouragement for our efforts to promote travel on Sri Lankan. We strive to maintain our highest standard and delight our customers."



China is Sri Lanka's second largest tourism market after India.