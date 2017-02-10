Sri Lanka opens its first hybrid power plant

Sri Lanka opened its first hybrid power plant on Friday which will generate 60 MW of electricity, a spokesman said.



The Power and Energy Ministry's media spokesman Pethum Pasqual said the plant would generate electricity using wind, solar and diesel, Xinhua news agency reported.



The plant is located on a small island off the Jaffna district with a population of 787 people belonging to 190 families.



The plant was built with financial assistance of the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Asian Development Bank for the promotion of green energy in the country.



The spokesman added that it was part of the government's plan to move toward green energy.