South Korea, US to hold joint war games

Defence chiefs of South Korea and the US agreed on Friday to hold larger-scale joint war games early this year to contain possible provocations from North Korea, Seoul's defense ministry said.



Visiting US Defence Secretary James Mattis and South Korean Defence Minister Han Min-koo shared the need for stronger Key Resolve and Foal Eagle joint war games that tend to be conducted between March and April every year, Xinhua news agency reported.



Pyongyang denounced the exercises as a rehearsal for northward invasion.



During the joint exercises, the US can reportedly mobilise an aircraft carrier and other strategic assets such as nuclear-capable bombers.



Mattis arrived in South Korea on Thursday and met senior officials, including Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn as well as top presidential security adviser Kim Kwan-jin.



The first Pentagon chief under Trump administration flew to Japan for another two-day travel.