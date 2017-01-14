Six Islamic State suspects held in Malaysia

Six Islamic State suspects have been arrested in Malaysia for involvement in terrorism related activities, police said on Wednesday.



The four men and two women were arrested in a series of counter-terrorism operations in several Malaysian states between March 24 and April 25, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to the police, one of the female suspects was detained by Turkish authorities in February when she was trying to enter Syria to join the IS.



The other female was accused of promoting terrorism propaganda through the social media platform.



Of the four males, two are accused of smuggling firearms from Thailand.



The third one was arrested at the airport after he returned from Syria. The last man was accused of using Facebook to promote terrorism and plotting to attack a mosque in the northern state of Penang.



The police were looking for another suspect, 27-year-old Muhammad Muzaffa Arieff Bin Junaidi, who fled to Thailand with a pistol and two M4 carbine assault rifles.