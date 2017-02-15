Six die in Pakistan suicide bombing

At least six persons were killed and many injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Two suicide bombers were on a motorbike -- one blew up while the other was shot dead by security forces -- at the main gate of Mohmand Agency headquarters in Ghalanai town, The News International reported.

"Security agencies had the intelligence about intrusion of suicide bombers from Afghanistan," Dawn online quoted the Inter Services Public Relations as saying.