  1. Home
  2. World

Six die in Pakistan suicide bombing

  • IANS

    IANS | Islamabad

    February 15, 2017 | 01:29 PM
suicide bomber

Representational Image (Photo: Getty Images)

At least six persons were killed and many injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Two suicide bombers were on a motorbike -- one blew up while the other was shot dead by security forces -- at the main gate of Mohmand Agency headquarters in Ghalanai town, The News International reported.

"Security agencies had the intelligence about intrusion of suicide bombers from Afghanistan," Dawn online quoted the Inter Services Public Relations as saying.

 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

With six consecutive series wins as Test captain, do you think Virat Kohli has finally emerged from MS Dhoni's shadow?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.