Singapore university staff hit by new cyber attacks

Two employees from the National University of Singapore (NUS) were hit by a fresh round of cyber attacks on Thursday.

It was reported that the latest attacks undermined the computers of the two employees, including a researcher who worked on a security project funded by the Ministry of Defence, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media reports, "NUS computer science research fellow Prosanta Gope's computer was hacked on Tuesday after he clicked on a link in a 'spear phishing' e-mail from another colleague whose computer had also been hacked."

The phishing email was signed off by "NUS Admin Team" and it read: "Your NUS e-mail account has been blacklisted and you are required to verify your account."

A link was then attached to the email for victims to click.

NUS spokesman said no signs of malware of data loss were detected and the phishing attempts were not linked to the global WannaCry ransomware attack.

NUS detected breach of its IT networks last month, together with the Nanyang Technological University.

