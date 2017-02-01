Sikh advocacy group urges Gurdwaras to be alert, vigilant

A Sikh advocacy group on Tuesday urged gurdwaras in the country to be alert and vigilant in view of the prevailing atmosphere in the US.



"Given the current situation of our country, and other parts of the world, we advise Gurdwaras to step up their security measures, especially following Sunday's deadly mosque attack in Quebec," Gurvinder Singh, director for United Sikhs said in a statement.



Since the 9/11 attacks, Sikhs have often been harassed and/or victimised by people who mistakenly perceive them as an accessible proxy for the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks, it said.



The result of which is that turbaned Sikhs in America and Canada have been victims of racial violence and have had their identity challenged by calls for immigrant groups to assimilate into Western societies, the advocacy group said.



"The anti-immigrant and anti-foreigner political rhetoric, combined with this week's terrorist attack in Canada have many living in fear of additional hate crimes and other attacks," United Sikh said .



Following the Quebec shooting in which six people were killed, the New York Police Department announced it would provide additional protection for mosques in the city.



United Sikhs is also asking worshippers in Gurdwaras to be vigilant.