French soldier shoots knife attacker near Louvre

  • IANS

    IANS | Paris

    February 3, 2017 | 03:38 PM
French police officers and soldiers patrol in front of the Louvre museum (PHOTO: AFP)

A man has reportedly attempted to attack a French soldier near Paris' famed Le Louvre art gallery on Friday.

The soldier opened fire in self-defence near the Carrousel du Louvre shopping centre around 10 am, according to the local media.

French daily L'Express reported that the suspect was carrying a knife. He is said to have been injured in the shooting.

A spokesperson for the French Interior Ministry said a "serious public security incident" was underway, saying security forces were at the scene, the Independent reported.

The Carrousel du Louvre has been evacuated amid a heavy police presence following the incident.
 

