Shoot at sight order over illegal entry into Pakistan

As Pakistan's border with Afghanistan at Torkham and Chaman checkposts remains closed, authorities have issued shoot-at-sight orders for illegal entries into the country.

The 'Friendship Gate' at Chaman was closed on Friday night due to security concerns in the wake of the suicide attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town of Sindh province in which nearly 90 persons were killed and over 200 injured.

Traffic and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan also remain suspended for the second consecutive day, Dawn online reported.

"Shooting order has been issued for those found trying to enter Pakistan illegally from any area of the border," a security official said.



"The Friendship Gate has been sealed for an indefinite period," a Frontier Corps spokesman said.



Shops in the Vash Mandi area across the border in Afghanistan were closed and traders in Chaman also did not open their businesses in protest against the terrorist attacks in Pakistan.



Hundreds of trucks and long vehicles carrying transit trade goods and Nato supplies have been stranded on both sides of the border.