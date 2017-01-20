Sharif meets UN chief, stresses resolution of Kashmir issue

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum here and apprised him about the long-standing Kashmir issue with India.

"Kashmir is an internationally recognised issue and for development every dispute, including that of Kashmir, should be resolved," Prime Minister Sharif told Guterres.

During the meeting, Sharif informed the newly-appointed UN chief that Pakistan wants sustainable peace and security in the region. Sharif also invited Guterres to visit Pakistan.

In the meeting, Sharif said Pakistan needs a favourable environment for economic cooperation.