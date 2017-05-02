Seven killed as storm lashes parts of Bangladesh

Seven persons were killed and dozens injured when a severe storm lashed parts of Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday.



Four persons were killed in Rajshahi district and three in Chapainawabganj when the storm lashed the country on Monday night, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.



The official said the storm left a tail of destruction, uprooting hundreds of trees, flattening many tin-roofed and mud-built houses and snapping road and rail communication within the affected areas.



It, however, was a blessing for millions of Dhaka dwellers who heaved a sigh of relief at a light drizzle after days of heat wave scorched the country.



Bangladesh is affected by severe tornadoes and storms from March to mid-May ahead of a four-month wet monsoon season.

