Scuffle breaks out in Pakistan Parliament

A scuffle broke out in Pakistan's National Assembly on Thursday as lawmakers from the treasury benches and opposition exchanged derogatory remarks.

According to Dawn News, during Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi's address in the house, his party's lawmakers reportedly indulged in sloganeering against the government.

Qureshi also raised slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which were resented by members of the ruling party.

When Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tried to approach Qureshi to request him to control his party members, he was intercepted by PTI lawmakers Murad Saeed and Shehryar Afridi and a scuffle broke out.

Parliamentarians from Pakistan Peoples Party tried to calm the situation but no avail.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq blamed Qureshi for the chaos, saying the PTI leader was given time to speak but sloganeering from his side caused the unseemly scene.