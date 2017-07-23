Saudi Arabia limits Qatari pilgrims to two airports

Saudi Arabia announced that Qatari pilgrims will be allowed access to Saudi Arabia via only two designated airports, media reports said on Sunday.



Saudi Arabia's Haj and Umra Ministry confirmed that pilgrims and Umra performers from Qatar should arrive only at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Al Jazira local online newspaper.



Saudi Arabia last week said Qatari pilgrims can come via any but the Qatari Airline.



In June, after announcing that it will cut ties with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, however, denied that Qatari nationals will be refused entry into Muslim's holy city of Mecca.



Saudi Arabia, together with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, has snapped ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorists and interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.