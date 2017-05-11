Saudi Arabia launches new drone programme

Saudi Arabia has unveiled a new drone programme Saqr 1, officials said on Thursday.

Launched by the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology with highly advanced techniques, Saqr 1 is equipped with a KA-SAT satellite communication system that gives superiority privilege to this drone, Xinhua news agency reported.

It can fly for a range of more than 2,500 km with the ability to carry missiles, guide bombs with laser system and launch from different heights from 500 to 6,000 metres and a range of up to 10 km with an accuracy of less than 1.5 metres.

The drone is capable of flying at an average altitude of 20,000 feet and has a flight time of 24 hours.