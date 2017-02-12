Salimi becomes first woman to head Oman's police rescue dept

A female Omani officer has been appointed as the Director of the Police Rescue Department, becoming the first woman to hold the top position.

Lt Col Hanan Al Salimi has been appointed by The Royal Oman Police for the new position for which she felt proud.

"I feel happy and proud to hold this position, which shows the trust of the police command in Omani policewomen," she was quoted as saying by the Gulf news.

Omani policewomen can work side by side with their male counterparts to provide the best for the nation.

"Omani women are hardworking and ambitious. They occupy the top positions in the country, thanks to the support of Omani officials," she added.

"After the success of the Police Rescue department in Muscat governorate, it was expanded to all other governorates," Al Salimi said.

The Police Rescue Department also regulates traffic nationwide and patrols sites of events and festivals during national celebrations.

In January, the Royal Oman Police appointed an Omani female officer as the head of a police station for the first time, the report said.

Lt Colonel Shaikha Bint Ashour Al Hambasiyah, the new head of Watayah police station in the national capital Muscat, said that she was happy and proud to be the first Omani woman to head a police station.