South Korean President Park Geun-hye denied again on Sunday her involvement in the corruption scandal that shook the country and led Parliament to impeach her, a decision that is, however, yet to be ratified by the constitutional court.



Park Geun-hye expressed sadness over what she termed "distorted and false" suspicions and "erroneous" media coverage regarding her involvement in South Korea's so-called "Rasputin scandal", Efe news agency reported.



Park has faced charges that she allowed her friend Choi Soon-sil to meddle in important state affairs and illegal access to facilities and funds.



"Rumours, stories and broadcasts have been distorted, and false information has been getting out of hand," Park said during a meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, according to the Yonhap news agency.



The President said she will cooperate with the prosecutors, who consider her as an accomplice in the corruption scandal, and seek to accuse her of multiple crimes, such as the abuse of power, extortion or disclosure of official classified information.



Her attorneys have denied all the charges.



The prosecution believes that Park allowed her friend Choi Soon-sil, 60, to have access to confidential documents as well as interference in decision-making although she does not hold any official post.



Choi is also suspected of cooperating with Park to extort several companies and get them to donate large sums of money to several foundations that she would then try to partially acquire.



According to the investigations of the public prosecution, the South Korean Parliament agreed on Decembre 9 to impeach Park.



However, the constitutional court still has to ratify the decision through reviews and consultations that could last until May.