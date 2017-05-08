Russian President Putin seeks end of mutual mistrust after Macron win

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday urged French Presidential election winner Emmanuel Macron to bridge deep rifts and work together in the face of the "growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism", said the Kremlin.



Putin, who had openly backed French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, wished Macron "strong health" in his tasks ahead.



"The citizens of France entrusted you to lead the country in a difficult period for Europe and for the entire world community. The growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism is accompanied by an escalation of local conflicts and the destabilisation of entire regions," the Russian President said in a congratulatory telegram.



"In these condition it is especially important to overcome mutual distrust and join forces to ensure international stability and security," Putin said.



According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the second round of the election held on Sunday with 66.06 per cent of the votes.



A total of 20.7 million voters supported Macron.



The Kremlin was widely seen as backing Macron's far-right opponent Marine Le Pen, with Putin hosting her during a surprise visit to Moscow in the run-up to the vote.