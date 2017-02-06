Russian Deputy Foreign Minister likely to be envoy to US

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov is the main candidate in fray to become Ambassador to the US, local media reported on Monday.

Antonov could be appointed in the next few months, Russian Kommersant newspaper said citing four separate government sources, Sputnik reported.

According to the media, the decision to appoint Antonov, who is considered to be an advocate for a hard line toward the US, was made in 2016, with Moscow believing Hillary Clinton to win the US presidential elections.

However, despite Donald Trump becoming the President, Antonov still remains the top candidate for the office, the sources told Kommersant.

One of the sources, however, mentioned that other candidates were being considered as well, with a source close to Antonov himself claiming the information was not true, Kommersant added.

Antonov graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University (MGIMO) in 1978 and spent over 30 years in the Foreign Ministry.

His work mainly focused on issues of security and disarmament.

In February 2011 Antonov became Deputy Defence Minister. He was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister on December 28, 2016.

Current Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak was appointed in 2008. He was the Deputy Foreign Minister since 2003.