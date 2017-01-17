Russia invites Trump administration to Syria talks

Russia considered it appropriate to invite representatives of the Trump administration to the upcoming intra-Syria talks in the Kazakhstan capital city of Astana on January 23, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov hoped incoming President Donald Trump-led administration would accept the invitation to attend the talks aimed to faciliate a political settlement of the Middle East country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The minister welcomed Trump's desire to make fighting international terrorism a priority.

He also said the statements by Trump and his team so far suggested they would have no double standards in the war on terror, TASS news agency reported.