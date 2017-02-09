International human rights body, the Human Rights Watch has asked the Bangladeshi Government to scrap its plans to transfer Rohingya refugees to an uninhabited and underdeveloped coastal island.

The report says that such a relocation of the refugees would deprive them of their rights to freedom of movement and livelihood under Bangladesh’s international human rights law.

The report also states that among the 300.000 to 500,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees, most of them unregistered by the authorities,are in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution in their country nearly two decades ago. Reportedly, since October 2016, nearly 69,000 Rohingyas from Rakhine State have fled.

The plan to move long-term refugees to was earlier suggested in the year 2015, but was shelved amid widespread protest.