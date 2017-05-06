Rex Tillerson to visit Southeast Asia

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia from August 5-9, the US State Department has said.



Tillerson will take part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum in Manila, the Philippines, the US State Department said on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.



During the meetings, he will discuss with his counterparts of other countries the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, maritime security and counterterrorism, according to a statement by the State Department.



In Thailand, Tillerson will pay respects to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and engage Thai officials on the enduring US-Thailand partnership and regional issues.



In Malaysia, Tillerson will meet with officials to discuss strengthening cooperation on a range of issues in the 60th year of US-Malaysia bilateral relations, the statement added.

