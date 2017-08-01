Replica of Kheer Bhawani temple to be constructed in Atlanta

A replica of the sacred Kheer Bhawani temple in the Kashmir Valley would be constructed in Atlanta, the Kashmiri diaspora in the US has said.

The community raised USD 20,000 for the construction of the replica of the temple which would be the first-of-its-kind in the United states, a media release said.

Planning and design of the Kheer Bhawani USA temple within the 11.4 acre premises of Shiv Mandir Atlanta is already underway, said architect Tej Kaul of Kashmir Overseas Association (KOA).

“The tranquil temple in Kashmir, which shines like a pearl in the shell, has a marble platform with idols inside and under the marble canopy in the middle of the spring. And this is what Kashmiris overseas are hoping to replicate along with allied festivities in Atlanta with support from Shiv Mandir Atlanta,” Kaul said.

The funds were raised by the community at a charity dinner where Pandit Dhananjay Kaul, the Sufiana maestro performed.

D V Singh, the Deputy Consul General of India in Atlanta was also present on the occasion which also saw eminent Indian-American and community leader Subhash Razdan making a brief presentation.