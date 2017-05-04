Queen's husband Prince Philip to retire from royal engagements

Britain's Prince Philip, the 95- year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will step down from carrying out royal engagements, the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from autumn this year. In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen,” the statement said.

The palace said the royal will continue to attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, with the monarch and individually.