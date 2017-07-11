Qatar files complaint at WTO over trade boycott

Qatar has filed a wide-ranging legal complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge a trade boycott by the Saudi-led bloc, the media reported.

The complaint was filed by Qatar on Monday, Xinhua news agency repoted. Saudi Arabia, together with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, have cut ties with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorists and interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt issued a list of 13 demands to Qatar later last month, including closing Al-Jazeera TV station, stopping financing and supporting terrorism, and downgrading its ties with Iran, as major preconditions for ending their boycott.

The four countries vowed to take further political, economic and legal steps to tighten the screws on Doha after the latter refused to accept demands.

By formally "requesting consultations" with the three countries, the first step in a trade dispute, Qatar triggered a 60 day deadline for them to settle the complaint or face litigation at the WTO and potential retaliatory trade sanctions.