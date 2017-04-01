Pyongyang unveils satellite photos of Thaad in South Korea

North Korea has unveiled what it claims are satellite images of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system which was deployed by the US military in South Korea, Seoul officials said on Thursday.

Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central TV Broadcasting Station aired two pictures showing what were described as Thaad components installed at a golf course in South Korea's Seongju county during a talk show, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The satellite pictures show the Thaad (missile) launcher is currently deployed near the northern ridge of the Seongju golf course while the X-band radar and other auxiliary equipment are installed near the western ridge from the centre," the broadcast said.

The North Korean photos captured in Seoul showed what Pyongyang claimed as the Thaad launcher and radar in black circles.

However, the broadcast did not elaborate on when or how the photos were taken, the officials said.

The TV programme also accused the US of speeding up the deployment before the conservative government in South Korea handed over power.

The Thaad system "is operational and has the ability to intercept North Korean missiles and defend the Republic of Korea", a spokesman for US Forces Korea confirmed on May 2.

Thaad was deployed to South Korea by the US in response to North Korea's increased missile and nuclear tests but the defence system has drawn sharp opposition from China and Russia as their territories are within the system's range, according to CNN.

