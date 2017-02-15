'Provocative statements' by India will vitiate environment: Pakistan

Pakistan said on Thursday that "provocative statements" by India will further vitiate the regional environment, a day after New Delhi asserted that the mutilation of Indian soldiers' bodies was carried out with the active participation of the Pakistani army.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, while reacting to Defence Minister Arun Jaitley's remarks, told Radio Pakistan that Pakistan has made it clear that no incident of mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers has taken place.

India has lost every right of taking any of its allegations before the United Nations because it has never abided by the world body neither has it cooperated with the UN Military Observers Group established for this purpose, Zakaria claimed.

He said "provocative statements" by India will further vitiate the regional environment.

Zakaria said India has always used the "Pakistan card" for its internal political manoeuvring and diverting world attention from its "atrocities" in Kashmir.

Jaitley yesterday had rubbished Pakistan's claim that its military was not involved in mutilating the bodies of two Indian soldiers at the LoC, asserting that the denial of the "barbaric act" carried no credibility.

Jaitley had said cover fire was provided to those who killed and mutilated the bodies of the two soldiers and Pakistan helped the perpetrators escape.

Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar were slain by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) which had sneaked 250 metres into the Indian territory in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 1.

