Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's romantic date in London

Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle had enjoyed a romantic date night at the Soho House in London.



The 32-year-old royal and Markle, 35, were spotted walking hand-in-hand in public, reported People magazine.



The couple opted for casual looks with the "Suits" star wearing trouser and knee-length black shrug, while her boyfriend sported green shade coat with pants and white shirt.



"They tried to keep as low-key as possible and were sitting in a small snug area of the restaurant. But it wasn't a private area and they were happy to be seen... They only had eyes for each other," a source said.