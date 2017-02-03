  1. Home
  2. World

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's romantic date in London

  • PTI

    PTI | Los Angeles

    February 3, 2017 | 03:28 PM
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Date

Prince Harry (PHOTO: AFP)

Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle had enjoyed a romantic date night at the Soho House in London.

The 32-year-old royal and Markle, 35, were spotted walking hand-in-hand in public, reported People magazine.

The couple opted for casual looks with the "Suits" star wearing trouser and knee-length black shrug, while her boyfriend sported green shade coat with pants and white shirt.

"They tried to keep as low-key as possible and were sitting in a small snug area of the restaurant. But it wasn't a private area and they were happy to be seen... They only had eyes for each other," a source said.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will the iPhones manufactured in India sport a cheaper price tag?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.