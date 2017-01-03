President greets Myanmar on Independence Day

President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday greeted the people and the government of Myanmar on the eve of the country's Independence Day.

Extending warm greetings and felicitation to the people of Myanmar and President U Htin Kyaw, Mukherjee in a message said: "India and Myanmar cherish our long standing close and friendly relations."

"I warmly recall your visit to India in August 2016 when we reviewed our bilateral relationship and jointly identified the areas of shared interest where we would like to strengthen our cooperation to our mutual benefit."

The President said he was confident that their "efforts will meet with success and contribute to the realisation of our respective developmental goals".

Myanmar attained freedom from the British colonial rule on January 4, 1948 and became an independent republic.