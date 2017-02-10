Powerful winter storm affects Northeast US

A powerful winter storm brought heavy snow and strong winds to the northeastern US on Thursday, creating treacherous road conditions and leaving schools and businesses closed.

Forecasters said the fast-moving storm had the potential to be the most powerful one that some areas have seen in a mostly snow-free winter, Xinhua reported.

According to a Fox News report, 3,000 flights have been cancelled due to the bad weather.

Area effected by the weather system stretches from Maine to northern Virginia, covering most large New England cities including Boston, New York City and Philadelphia.

Winter storm warnings were currently in effect for much of Washington, northern Idaho, western and northern Montana and western Wyoming, the National Weather Service said.

In Boston, 18 inches of snow or more are expected by the end of the day.

According to weather broadcast, the quick-moving storm is expected to move back into the sea late Thursday.