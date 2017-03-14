Police dispose complaint against Pakistan PM

Police has disposed off a complaint lodged against Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces, the media reported on Tuesday.

A senior police official told Dawn online on Monday that the complaint was lodged against the premier by Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza on May 3 which was disposed off after an investigation found the contents of the complaint were untrue and fabricated.

The police had earlier told the complainant, who is chairman of the political party I.M Pakistan to approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) since the matter was related to cyber crime.

The complainant had, however, refused to approach the FIA arguing this was a police case and that the police was bound to register an FIR, reports Dawn online.

He said if his complaint was not entertained by the police, he will go to a sessions judge.